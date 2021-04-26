IBM Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in KLA by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in KLA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in KLA by 1.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in KLA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLAC stock opened at $332.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $147.54 and a 12 month high of $359.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $318.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.49.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price objective (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.00.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

