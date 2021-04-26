Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €12.11 ($14.25).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IBE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group set a €13.40 ($15.76) price target on Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.40 ($13.41) price target on Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price target on Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Iberdrola has a twelve month low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a twelve month high of €7.30 ($8.59).

About Iberdrola

