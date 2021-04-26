IAMGOLD (IMG) to Release Earnings on Monday

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect IAMGOLD to post earnings of C$0.10 per share for the quarter.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$452.93 million for the quarter.

TSE:IMG opened at C$4.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96. The company has a market cap of C$1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.57. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of C$3.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.43.

In related news, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 16,562 shares of IAMGOLD stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.21, for a total transaction of C$69,726.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$162,577.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$5.50 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of IAMGOLD to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.13.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

