Hyve Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 25th. Hyve has a market capitalization of $4.67 million and approximately $845,710.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyve coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000349 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hyve has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00060605 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.12 or 0.00266821 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.27 or 0.01038099 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00024049 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $339.18 or 0.00650513 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52,088.48 or 0.99899548 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,689,864 coins. Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

