Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Downgraded by Danske to “Hold”

Danske downgraded shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
HUSQF stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average is $12.38. Husqvarna AB has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $14.95.
About Husqvarna AB (publ)
See Also: What is a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.