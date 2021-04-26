Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Downgraded by Danske to “Hold”

Danske downgraded shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

HUSQF stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average is $12.38. Husqvarna AB has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $14.95.

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products, and cutting equipment and diamond tools. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

