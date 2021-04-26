Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.75-8.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.0-34.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.26 billion.

Shares of HON opened at $224.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $218.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.65. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $117.11 and a 1 year high of $232.35.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $208.67.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

