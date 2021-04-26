Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.93

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.93 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, June 4th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%.

Honeywell International has raised its dividend payment by 32.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $221.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,529. The firm has a market cap of $154.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $117.11 and a 1 year high of $232.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.65.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.47.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

