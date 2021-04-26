HNI (HNI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

HNI (NYSE:HNI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. HNI had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $562.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get HNI alerts:

NYSE HNI opened at $41.67 on Monday. HNI has a 52 week low of $19.09 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HNI. Sidoti raised shares of HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

In related news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $161,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,454.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.