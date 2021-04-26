Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,624,499 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 54.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,359,800 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,624,499 shares during the quarter. Kinross Gold accounts for 0.8% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Kinross Gold worth $9,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 3,874.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,014 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth $71,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 51.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on KGC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “focus list” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.57.

KGC traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $7.32. The company had a trading volume of 231,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,837,273. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average is $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.