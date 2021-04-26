Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases 83,000 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 274.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 83,000 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $5,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FBC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 22.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,188 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 22,089 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 11,836 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,264 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

NYSE FBC traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.01. The company had a trading volume of 48,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,688. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.49. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.33 and a twelve month high of $51.58.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.47. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.73 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Flagstar Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.