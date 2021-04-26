Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $6.92 Million Holdings in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 10.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 148,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cambium Networks were worth $6,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMBM. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 5.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $568,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

CMBM traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.35. 792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,304. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 227.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.12 and its 200 day moving average is $34.33. Cambium Networks Co. has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $66.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $82.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.11 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 21.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $914,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 111,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,076,493.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Cumming sold 37,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $1,861,666.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,731,069.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,597 shares of company stock worth $8,550,605 in the last three months. Insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMBM. Raymond James cut Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cambium Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

