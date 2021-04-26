Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys 24,200 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Tenet Healthcare worth $5,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of THC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 492,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,072,000 after acquiring an additional 65,786 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $7,939,754.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,088,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $6,754,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,836,392 shares of company stock valued at $151,959,533. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

THC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.58.

NYSE THC traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.74. 4,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,021. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $57.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -428.46, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.