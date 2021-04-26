Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,000 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $6,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 15,898 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $540,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,140,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,793,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Ely III sold 20,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $700,400.00. Insiders sold a total of 414,391 shares of company stock valued at $13,662,334 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SEM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Shares of NYSE:SEM traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $37.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,176. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $37.96. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.33. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

