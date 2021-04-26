Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) will announce earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hexcel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Hexcel reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HXL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.59.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $499,826.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 112.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Hexcel by 203.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 17.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HXL opened at $57.21 on Friday. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $64.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

