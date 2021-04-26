Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,685 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.88% of Heritage Insurance worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $960,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 14,482 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 201.1% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 32,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 22,023 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HRTG stock opened at $10.21 on Monday. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $14.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $285.52 million, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.67.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.49. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $159.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.05 million. Analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is 25.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

