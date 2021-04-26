Hendley & Co. Inc. Invests $3.97 Million in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Hendley & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 65,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,000. Newmont comprises approximately 1.4% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter valued at $1,300,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Newmont by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,287,000 after buying an additional 2,105,656 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,651,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,119,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,869,000 after purchasing an additional 190,779 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $230,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,761,320.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $314,304.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,199,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,522 shares of company stock worth $1,609,107. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont stock opened at $65.72 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.33 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.94.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Newmont’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEM. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Newmont from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

