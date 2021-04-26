Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

HLIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

HLIO opened at $72.22 on Monday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.71 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

In other Helios Technologies news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 600 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

