Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Bought by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,127 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $9,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HELE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.60.

Helen of Troy stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $225.02. 102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,392. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $137.74 and a fifty-two week high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

