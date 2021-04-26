Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Heineken from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. ING Group lowered Heineken from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.00.

OTCMKTS:HEINY opened at $58.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.50. The company has a market cap of $67.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Heineken has a 1 year low of $38.45 and a 1 year high of $58.96.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. Heineken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

About Heineken

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

