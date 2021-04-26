Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Heartland BancCorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the bank will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland BancCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

OTCMKTS HLAN opened at $95.01 on Monday. Heartland BancCorp has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $96.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.19. The firm has a market cap of $189.35 million, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.86.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.12.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; insurance services; and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

