Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Heartland BancCorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the bank will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland BancCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.
Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.12.
About Heartland BancCorp
Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; insurance services; and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.
