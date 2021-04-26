Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated with the delivery of healthcare services throughout the United States. “

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

HR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.56.

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $32.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $34.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.18.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $125.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.70 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.303 dividend. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.63%.

In related news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $344,280.00. Also, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $354,857.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Realty Trust (HR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.