Head-To-Head Review: Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) versus Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) and Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.5% of Xilinx shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Xilinx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Allegro MicroSystems and Xilinx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegro MicroSystems 0 0 8 0 3.00 Xilinx 1 12 3 0 2.13

Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus target price of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.80%. Xilinx has a consensus target price of $128.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.89%. Given Allegro MicroSystems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Allegro MicroSystems is more favorable than Xilinx.

Profitability

This table compares Allegro MicroSystems and Xilinx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro MicroSystems N/A N/A N/A Xilinx 21.22% 30.66% 15.20%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allegro MicroSystems and Xilinx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro MicroSystems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Xilinx $3.16 billion 10.08 $792.72 million $3.35 38.70

Xilinx has higher revenue and earnings than Allegro MicroSystems.

Summary

Xilinx beats Allegro MicroSystems on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications. The company sells its products to OEMs and suppliers primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, distributors, and independent sales representatives. It operates in the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc. engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V. Barnett in February 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

