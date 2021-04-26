HC Wainwright Trims Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Target Price to $4.25

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) had its price target cut by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.50 to $4.25 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.11% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS opened at $3.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $548.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.81. Sierra Metals has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $3.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Sierra Metals had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 8.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sierra Metals will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $522,000. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

