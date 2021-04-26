Harvey Investment Co. LLC Has $10.96 Million Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC decreased its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,546 shares during the quarter. Donaldson comprises approximately 1.6% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $10,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 9.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the first quarter valued at $55,409,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Donaldson by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DCI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donaldson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $264,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $129,462.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,104,615.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $62.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.86. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.84 and a 1 year high of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $679.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.97 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%. On average, research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.00%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

