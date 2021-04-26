Harvey Investment Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lowered its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

Shares of APD stock opened at $291.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.23 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.18.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

