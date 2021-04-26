Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,375 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.6% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 99,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,658,000 after acquiring an additional 8,748 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1,577.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 22,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $142.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.27 and a 52-week high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $701,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 184,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,826,962.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 18,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,610,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 248,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,991,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 439,124 shares of company stock worth $60,666,839. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.08.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

