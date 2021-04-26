Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 629 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,437,000. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 51,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,330,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,334,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.79.

Shares of PH opened at $318.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $313.33 and a 200 day moving average of $274.65. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $130.68 and a 52-week high of $323.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.62%.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.