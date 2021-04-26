Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,492 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.29.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $867,629.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,221,958.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $44,497.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,077.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 109,710 shares of company stock worth $16,046,419 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $143.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

