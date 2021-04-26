Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,414 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 476.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBY opened at $117.74 on Monday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $124.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.62.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.05.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 2,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $310,188.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $225,918.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,194.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,655 shares of company stock valued at $4,784,245. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

