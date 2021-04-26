Harmony Trading Up 6% Over Last Week (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 32.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 26th. During the last week, Harmony has traded up 6% against the dollar. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000248 BTC on major exchanges. Harmony has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and $218.93 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00065786 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00085493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00020461 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00064262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $404.70 or 0.00755612 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.11 or 0.00095431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,002,578,509 coins and its circulating supply is 9,409,622,509 coins. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

