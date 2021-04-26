Harmonic (HLIT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $131.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.28 million. On average, analysts expect Harmonic to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $7.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average of $7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $782.57 million, a P/E ratio of -19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James upgraded Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.53.

In other news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 97,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $773,381.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,687.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 240,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 328,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,688,322. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

