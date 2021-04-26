Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Downgraded to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $38.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $36.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HOG. Bank of America started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.40.

HOG opened at $48.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $48.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.68, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

