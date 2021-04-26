Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.24

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.24 and last traded at $47.00, with a volume of 528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.23.

Several research analysts recently commented on HRGLY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.76.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.2962 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

