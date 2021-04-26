Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $60.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

HASI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.89.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $56.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 34.85 and a quick ratio of 34.85. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $72.42. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 118.64%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $2,694,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,555,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $519,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,627,813.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 40,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

