Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HASI. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.89.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $519,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,507 shares in the company, valued at $9,627,813.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Simone Lagomarsino acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $51,822,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,900,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,527,000 after purchasing an additional 711,929 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $28,266,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 677,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,948,000 after acquiring an additional 324,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $17,779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

HASI stock opened at $56.62 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $72.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a current ratio of 34.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 118.64%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

