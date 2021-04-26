Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.56% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hancock Whitney have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three and matched in one of the trailing four quarters. Its first-quarter 2021 results reflect rise in revenues and provision benefits. Strategic expansion efforts, and solid loans and deposit balances position the company well for the future. However, near-zero interest rates are expected to continue hurting net interest margin (NIM) growth to some extent in the near term. Also, continuously increasing costs, mainly due to technology enhancement efforts, might hurt profits. The company's significant exposure to risky loan portfolios remains a near-term woe. Nevertheless, its efficient capital deployments indicate a solid liquidity position, through which it will likely continue enhancing shareholder value.”

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on HWC. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.14.

Shares of HWC stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,096. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.67 and its 200-day moving average is $36.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.37, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $47.37.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.28) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $94,024.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,344.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $170,518.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at $688,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter worth $702,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hancock Whitney (HWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.