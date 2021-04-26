Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,476 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,476 shares during the quarter. Celanese comprises about 2.0% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $21,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,356,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 713,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,718,000 after purchasing an additional 533,403 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Celanese by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 333,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,313,000 after purchasing an additional 224,997 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,409,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,956,000. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CE traded up $2.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $159.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,216. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.94. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $159.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CE. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their target price on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Celanese from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.21.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

