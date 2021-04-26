Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $143.01. 88,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,515,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.37. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $144.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

