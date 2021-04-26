Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $3.68 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $650,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $931,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,317,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 47,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $9,451,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares in the company, valued at $36,923,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 23,230 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $3,397,387.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,194 shares of company stock valued at $15,262,709. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock traded down $0.66 on Monday, hitting $157.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.10 and a 1 year high of $161.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.18 and a 200-day moving average of $139.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

