Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $18.89 Million Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 168,388 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. EMCOR Group comprises 1.7% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $18,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in EMCOR Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in EMCOR Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EME stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $121.68. 1,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,068. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.30 and its 200 day moving average is $93.47. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.94 and a twelve month high of $121.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08 and a beta of 1.18.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

In other EMCOR Group news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $2,854,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.