Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $17.75 Million Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 419,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,390 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $17,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LKQ stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.10. 12,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,265. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

