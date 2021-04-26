GX Acquisition Corp. II Unit’s (NASDAQ:GXIIU) Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow

GX Acquisition Corp. II Unit’s (NASDAQ:GXIIU) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, April 27th. GX Acquisition Corp. II Unit had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 18th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During GX Acquisition Corp. II Unit’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ GXIIU opened at $9.96 on Monday. GX Acquisition Corp. II Unit has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09.

Get GX Acquisition Corp. II Unit alerts:

GX Acquisition Corp. II Unit Company Profile

GX Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for GX Acquisition Corp. II Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GX Acquisition Corp. II Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.