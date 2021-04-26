Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACVA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of ACV Auctions stock opened at $34.92 on Monday. ACV Auctions has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

