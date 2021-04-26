Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Trading Down 2.9%

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)’s stock price traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.08 and last traded at $28.15. 8,454 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 784,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.99.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Guess’ from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Guess’ from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -25.01 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.62. Guess’ had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Guess’, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. Guess”s payout ratio is 31.03%.

In other Guess’ news, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $80,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,435. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $822,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,001. 34.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Guess’ by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Guess’ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Guess’ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Guess’ in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Guess’ by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Guess’ Company Profile (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

