Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.03% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

TSE:GCG traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$31.00. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.21, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Guardian Capital Group has a 52-week low of C$18.50 and a 52-week high of C$32.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$859.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$3.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$63.72 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Guardian Capital Group will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guardian Capital Group news, insider Guardian Capital Group Limited bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$29.50 per share, with a total value of C$32,454.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$817,255.26. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 119,503 shares of company stock worth $3,657,200.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

