Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.03% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.
TSE:GCG traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$31.00. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.21, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Guardian Capital Group has a 52-week low of C$18.50 and a 52-week high of C$32.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$859.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71.
In other Guardian Capital Group news, insider Guardian Capital Group Limited bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$29.50 per share, with a total value of C$32,454.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$817,255.26. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 119,503 shares of company stock worth $3,657,200.
About Guardian Capital Group
Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.
