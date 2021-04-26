Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Stake Trimmed by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,360 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.05% of Griffon worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Griffon in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Griffon in the 4th quarter worth about $10,567,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Griffon by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,047 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Griffon in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Griffon by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after acquiring an additional 9,164 shares in the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 9,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $229,987.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,864,798.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 13,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $322,794.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,048,539.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Griffon stock opened at $26.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Griffon Co. has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $28.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.53.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $609.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.10 million. Griffon’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GFF. Raymond James lifted their target price on Griffon from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

