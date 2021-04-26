Gregory Grunberg Sells 850 Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Director Gregory Grunberg sold 850 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $23,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $25.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $515.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.41. 89bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $42.36.
89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.24. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in 89bio by 403.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in 89bio by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in 89bio by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in 89bio by 299.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 89bio by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
89bio Company Profile
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
