Gregory Grunberg Sells 850 Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Director Gregory Grunberg sold 850 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $23,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $25.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $515.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.41. 89bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $42.36.

Get 89bio alerts:

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.24. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

ETNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on 89bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on 89bio from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in 89bio by 403.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in 89bio by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in 89bio by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in 89bio by 299.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 89bio by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.