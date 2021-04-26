GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Receives $4.09 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.09.

GSKY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GreenSky by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. 35.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSKY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.04. 254,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,303. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. GreenSky has a fifty-two week low of $3.29 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that GreenSky will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

