Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 702 Shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 198,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,521,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,614,000 after buying an additional 17,519 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 50,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 1,613.5% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 32,124 shares during the period. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,255,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSW opened at $165.79 on Monday. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 1-year low of $88.94 and a 1-year high of $177.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.56 and its 200-day moving average is $150.41.

