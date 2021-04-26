Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 27,462 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 82.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,462 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1,067.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,395,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933,473 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Nutrien by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,833,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,472,000 after acquiring an additional 325,126 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,383,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,124,000 after acquiring an additional 889,941 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,558,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nutrien by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,587,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,609,000 after acquiring an additional 52,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

NTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Shares of NTR opened at $53.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 316.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.66 and a 200 day moving average of $50.03. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $29.70 and a 52-week high of $59.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.95%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

